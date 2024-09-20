‘Harrods owner Mohamed Al Fayed was a monster and worse than Jimmy Savile’

Lawyers representing women who claim to have been sexually assaulted by former Harrods owner Mohamed Al Fayed have described the case as containing "some of the most horrific elements" of those including Jimmy Savile, Jeffrey Epstein and Harvey Weinstein.

More than 20 women have accused Al Fayed of sexual assault, including rape.

No charges were brought against Al Fayed, who died in 2023.

Issuing an apology, Harrods’ current owners said they are appalled by the allegations of abuse perpetrated by Al Fayed and say that during this time they “failed employees who were his victims”.

They added: “While we cannot undo the past, we have been determined to do the right thing as an organisation.”