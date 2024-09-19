Celebrity Race Across The World winner revealed in tense series finale in Chile

Watch the dramatic moment the Celebrity Race Across The World winners are crowned after reaching the base camp of the Osorno Volcano in Frutillar, Chile.

Radio star Scott Mills has said he is “speechless” after winning the BBC show alongside his husband Sam Vaughan.

The pair beat Ted Lasso actor Kola Bokinni and his cousin Mary Ellen Moriarty to the base camp in South America after racing almost 7,800 miles from the Amazon Rainforest.

Mills and Vaughan realised they had won when they opened the empty guest book in Frutillar, leading them to jump up and down and shout “oh my god, we did it”.