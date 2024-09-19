Transformers One stars reveal their favourite childhood toys

Stars of the new Transformers origin movie have descended upon London's Leicester Square for its European premiere.

Actors Chris Hemsworth and Scarlett Johansson were asked about their favourite Transformers toys growing up, drawing a comical response from Ms Johansson in particular.

“I got all [my brother Adrian’s] leftover Transformers toys.

“For me, it was just these little figures that I played with, that basically married a Barbie with a bad haircut, or maybe like a Ninja Turtle.”

Longtime Transformers producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura drew cheers early on 2024’s Comic-Con unveiling of the movie after he confirmed that the film contained “no human characters.”