Baby rhino sports cast as vets mend broken leg in world-first

A baby rhinoceros is back on her feet again after breaking her leg thanks to vets who conducted a world-first operation.

A team of specialist staff performed a lengthy operation on Amara, a southern white rhino at Knowsley Safari Park in Prescot, including key-hole surgery of her “wrist”.

The youngster had to wear a cast for four weeks but is now back to running round her enclosure.

With no records or documentation existing worldwide for a rhino with this type of leg injury, an equine team from the University of Liverpool used their expertise in treating horses and applied it to Amara.