Kamala Harris tells Oprah Winfrey any intruder to her home is ‘getting shot’

Kamala Harris warned that anyone who breaks into her home is “getting shot” during a conversation with Oprah Winfrey about gun laws on Thursday, 19 September.

The vice president, who says she is a gun owner, told the talk show host that she supports the Second Amendment but is also in favour of “assault weapons bans, universal background checks, [and] red flag laws.”

On what would happen to an intruder at her home, Ms Harris admitted: “I probably should not have said that. But my staff will deal with that later.”