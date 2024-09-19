Mikel Arteta provides update on captain Martin Odegaard’s ankle injury

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines after a scan showed “significant” damage to his ankle.

The midfielder suffered the injury on international duty with Norway and missed Sunday’s north London derby win at Tottenham.

Boss Mikel Arteta gave a gloomy update on Odegaard’s condition ahead of Thursday night’s Champions League clash with Atalanta in Italy.

“The scan showed some damage around the ligaments in the ankle so we are going to miss him,” said Arteta.

“It’s something quite significant so we are going to lose him for a while. Hopefully not months.”