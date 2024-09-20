A 100ft yacht that, according to its owner, was “carrying 1,000 rounds of unspent ammunition and fireworks” burst into flames and sank in Marina Del Rey, California, on Wednesday, 18 September.

Two passengers escaped the boat without injuries and the cause of fire is to be determined, Los Angeles County Fire Department said.

The vessel was declared fully submerged as of Wednesday evening, firefighters added.

US Coast Guard officials conducted environmental cleanup efforts on Thursday morning as the yacht lay on its side.