Farage’s Reform UK conference speech: What did we learn?

In his closing speech at the Reform UK conference in Birmingham, party leader Nigel Farage admitted “amateurism” had let down his party in the past but that it was time to grow up.

Farage then went on to describe Keir Starmer’s leadership as “truly shocking” and appeared to mock him for wearing glasses.

Reform UK, formerly known as the Brexit Party until the UK left the EU, won five seats in parliament during July’s general election.

Most Britons have a negative view of Mr. Farage’s party, with 39% describing Reform UK as ‘extremist’ in a recent YouGov poll.