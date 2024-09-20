Bob Geldof reveals Paul McCartney’s Live Aid performance was almost a disaster

Bob Geldof has revealed how Paul McCartney’s Live Aid performance was almost a disaster.

The Beatles singer performed Let It Be at the infamous 1985 concert, watched by millions.

Geldof made the revelation when he appeared on the Virgin Radio breakfast show with Chris Evans on Thursday (19 September).

The Irish singer explained: “Paul had not played since John (Lennon) had died and he was scared stiff.”

Geldof continued: “He comes out on stage, and bang the mic goes down.

“He doesn’t quite realise at first, I am at the side of stage and if you listen to it now, it’s the crowd who sing it.”