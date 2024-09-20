Oprah Winfrey interrupted the Duchess of Sussex’s speech at the opening of a bookshop in California over the weekend.

Meghan, 43, spoke at the newly-opened Godmothers store in Santa Barbara when the TV host - who famously held a tell-all interview with the duchess and Prince Harry - took her seat in the front row.

Journalist Elizabeth Holmes, who filmed the moment, said Winfrey had been in the green room preparing for her panel before she slipped into the audience discreetly.