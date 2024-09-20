First clip of Black Mirror season 7 as Netflix reveals cast

Black Mirror has released its first teaser clip of season seven as Netflix confirms the cast for the upcoming series.

Creator Charlie Brooker told a Geeked Week audience that fans can expect a mix of genres and styles across six episodes, two of which are "basically feature-length."

Themes will range from "deeply unpleasant" to funny and emotional, he added.

Actors starring in the upcoming series will include Awkwafina, Emma Corrin, Paul Giamatti, Peter Capaldi, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Chris O'Dowd.

Season seven of Black Mirror will be released on Netflix in 2025.