Trump says he’ll be the ‘best friend’ Jewish Americans have ever had

Donald Trump pledged to be “the best friend” Jewish Americans have ever had in the White House.

The former US President made the promise while speaking at the Fighting Anti-Semitism in America event in Washington on Thursday (19 September).

Trump said: “With your vote. I will be your defender, your protector, and I will be the best friend Jewish Americans have ever had in the White House.”

The Republican presidential candidate also called on Vice President Kamala Harris to “officially disavow the support of all Hamas sympathizers, anti-Semites, Israel haters on college campuses and everywhere else.”