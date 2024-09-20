Trader Joe’s employee guards viral $2.99 mini tote bags after restock

A Trader Joe's employee was filmed supervising shoppers picking up the viral $2.99 mini tote bag which has just been restocked.

The food market conglomerate has released a line of miniature canvas shopping bags designed like their emblem grocery totes in red, green, and yellow.

They first sold out within days, with shoppers grabbing multiple bags at once.

In this clip, a sign indicates that shoppers are limited to five per person.

Some buyers listed theirs for up to $500 on resale sites, prompting Trader Joe's to state they they "neither condone nor support the reselling of our products and do all we can to stop the practice."