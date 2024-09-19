George Clooney has revealed he enjoys pranking Hollywood A-listers, including Tom Cruise and Meryl Streep.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday 17 September, the actor said that he likes to send people letters that appear to be written by someone else, including former president Bill Clinton and close friend Brad Pitt.

“Every actor I know I’ve sent a letter from Bill Clinton,” Clooney explained, noting that it was Kimmel who once gifted him the fake stationery to do it.

He then revealed that he sent other letters - pretending to be Pitt - to Don Cheadle, Tom Cruise and Meryl Streep.

“The Brad Pitt one was brutal,” he joked.