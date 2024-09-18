Watch: Rob Burrow recorded final podcast series weeks before he died

Leeds Rhinos legend Rob Burrow recorded a final BBC podcast before his death aged 41 from motor neurone disease (MND) in June.

The rugby league player fronted a second series of Rob Burrow Seven, Meets... in which sporting stars asked him questions about his life.

In the first episode, Burrow tells Zara Tindall about the best pranks he has ever played and speaks to Mike Tindall about times when his eye-gaze machine - which tracked his eye movements to generate speech - went “rogue” and used explicit language.