Underneath the glitz and glamour of Harrods was a “toxic, unsafe, abusive environment,” a representative of the international legal team for alleged victims of Mohamed Al Fayed has said.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday (20 September) following the release of the BBC documentary Al Fayed: Predator at Harrods, Gloria Allred - who represented victims of R Kelly - said “something was rotten at the core” at the luxury department store in London.

It came after more than 20 women accused Al Fayed of sexual assault, including rape.

No charges were brought against Al Fayed, who died in 2023.

Issuing an apology, Harrods’ current owners said they are appalled by the allegations of abuse perpetrated by Al Fayed and said the organisation of today is “very different to the one owned and controlled by Al Fayed between 1985 and 2010.”

They added: “While we cannot undo the past, we have been determined to do the right thing as an organisation.”