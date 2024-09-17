Independent TV
Tom Brady and David Beckham celebrate Birmingham goals in win against Wrexham
Tom Brady enjoyed bragging rights over Wrexham’s Hollywood owners as two goals from big-money summer signing Jay Stansfield earned Birmingham City a 3-1 victory at St Andrew’s on Monday night (16 September).
Joining seven-time Super Bowl champion and Blues minority owner Brady in the stands was former England captain David Beckham, who saw Jack Marriott’s early opener silence the stadium before Stansfield netted a double on his first home league start in front of 27,980 fans.
Tomoki Iwata’s stunner helped seal the points before Krystian Bielik was sent off late in the game.
Wrexham co-owner Rob McElhenney was also spotted at St Andrew's, but didn't enjoy his evening as much as Brady did.
