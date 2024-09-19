Watch Geoff Hinsliff’s final Coronation Street scene after actor dies aged 87

Geoff Hinsliff’s fiery final scene as Don Brennan on Coronation Street has resurfaced following the actor’s death aged 86.

The Leeds-born Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (Rada) graduate played the taxi driver in the long-running ITV soap in the 1980s and 1990s.

Brennan was known for his romantic relationship with Ivy Tilsley (Lynne Perrie) and flings including with Denise Osbourne (Denise Black).

The character died in a car crash after trying to run over rival Mike Baldwin (Johnny Briggs).

Hinsliff, who also had parts in Doctor Who, Brass, A Bridge Too Far and Heartbeat, was just short of his 87th birthday when he died, his family said.