Climate activists staged Squid Game themed protests as world leaders gathered at Cop26 on Tuesday.

Demonstraters from the group Green New Deal Rising wore masks of those in attendance at the conference and danced in front of a large banner that read: "World leaders: Stop playing climate games".

They also played tug of war, hopscotch and rolled dice during the creative demonstration, while people dressed as guards from Squid Game also stood behind them.

