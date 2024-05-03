Gen Z has a new party craze - PowerPoint presentations

PowerPoint parties are apparently the next big party craze among Gen Z.

The trend, in which friends get together to show each other a presentation on a particular topic for fun, appears to stem from lockdowns during the Covid-19 pandemic and has not gone away.

A search for the trend on TikTok brings up hundreds of videos showing friends getting together to show each other slides, such as "Ranking my besties by how attractive they look as men" and "Why a kidnapper would return my friends in 2 hours."