Deathloop launches for PlayStation 5 and PC on 14 September. But, for the PC release, Bethesda has apparently decided to launch it on Steam, rather than its own launcher. The Green Man Gaming Twitter account recently stated that it will be selling Steam keys for Deathloop and, according to NME, retailer GameBillet told a ResetEra user, “We have been informed that Bethesda has decided to switch to Steam keys for Deathloop last Friday [August 27] so this is new.” In the past, Bethesda has launched its games exclusively via its launcher, only adding them to Steam at a later date.