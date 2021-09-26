Dev Patel has opened up about his struggles with imposter syndrome.

The Hollywood actor identified with his character in The Green Knight because he often experiences imposter syndrome and he feels the tale of King Arthur’s nephew is similar to his own journey which includes having moments of self doubt.

The 31-year-old actor said: “The idea that Gawain is surrounded at the round table by all these legends and not feeling worthy himself. I very often found myself in that situation where I have this impostor syndrome, just like him.”