Ricky Gervais will be given a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame after being named as one of 38 celebrities in the Class of 2022 honours list.

The British actor and comedian has won 25 Emmy Awards, 11 BAFTAs and nine Golden Globes during his incredible career.

Gervais is perhaps best known for co-creating, co-writing and starring in the television mockumentary sitcom The Office, before working on other successful TV projects including Derek and After Life.

Michael B. Jordan, Macaulay Culkin and Ewan McGregor will also be receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.