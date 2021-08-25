Former Royal Marine JJ Chalmers was reunited with the pilot who flew him out of Afghanistan when he was injured a decade ago.

Chalmers was injured in an IED blast in Afghanistan in 2011 before going on to become a TV presenter and a part of the Tokyo Paralympic Games on-air coverage.

Onboard his flight to Tokyo, the former marine discovered pilot David Ellis was the same pilot who flew him back from Afghanistan.

Chalmers said he immediately "burst into tears" upon being told and never thought he would meet the "profound and important" figure who got him home when he was injured.