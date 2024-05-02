Watch the moment a single-engine plane makes an emergency landing on a Long Island beach.

The Cessna 152 aircraft was forced to land on Cedar Beach in Mount Sinai at around 7:30pm on Wednesday 1 May after the pilot reported an engine failure.

In a video shared on social media, the plane is seen moving across the sand and coming to an abrupt stop, before nearly flipping over.

The 60-year-old pilot and his 59-year-old passenger escaped uninjured, according to local reports.

They had reported an engine failure just before landing on the Suffolk County beach.