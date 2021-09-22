This year’s League of Legends World Championship is taking place at the Laugardalshöll indoor sporting arena in Reykjavik, Iceland from 5 October - 6 November. 22 teams from around the world will be competing, with the tournament split into three stages: the Play-In Stage, the Group Stage, and the Knockout Stage.

Only eight teams will reach the Knockout Stage, which consists of the quarter-finals, semi-finals, and the finals. All of the games will be streamed on Twitch and YouTube so fans don’t miss a second of the action.