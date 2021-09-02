Popular Twitch streamers boycotted the platform yesterday after so-called "hate raids" that have been playing out on the platform against users.

Streamers built momentum with their boycott with the hashtag #aDayOffTwitch as organisers say the core issue is the company's lack of response to the "hate raids".

A hate raid occurs when a streamer is live and they receive an influx of bots following them and then spamming the same message in their chatbox, usually, the comments are of a racist, sexist, homophobic or otherwise toxic nature.