Incredible drone footage has captured a huge Icelandic volcano erupting into life for the first time in 800 years.

Photographer Luca Bracali sent his drone swooping over the majestic Fagradalsfjall volcano, which lies just 25 miles from the capital Reykjavic, as millions of gallons of molten and fiery lava spewed out from the crater.

He also captured rivers of fire flowing down the volcano, creating beautiful, mesmerising images.

Bracali also revealed that he flew the drone so low that it was actually scorched by the heat from the volcano's searing lava.