Simon Mayo chokes up as he pays tribute to Steve Wright: ‘One of the true originals’

Simon Mayo choked up as he spoke about Steve Wright during his radio show on Tuesday 13 February.

Tributes have been flooding in for Wright, a legendary DJ who presented shows on BBC Radio 1 and Radio 2 for more than 40 years, after his death at the age of 69.

“He was one of the true originals of music radio. I loved his shows. I know a lot of you did as well,” Mayo said, announcing the news to his Greatest Hits Radio listeners.

“It was a thrill to be on the same radio stations as him. He’ll be much missed.”