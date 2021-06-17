This is the moment Cristiano Ronaldo was chased by a security guard who insisted on checking his identification ahead of Portugal’s Euro 2020 match against Hungary.

Footage shows the official running after Ronaldo at the Puskas Arena in Budapest and carefully examining both sides of the plastic lanyard around his neck, apparently unaware he is encountering one of the world’s most recognisable athletes.

The superstar, who is wearing a face mask, can be seen patiently waiting before moving on with a bemused expression on his face.