England take on Scotland in the second game of Euro 2020 at Wembley on Friday night.

The two rivals - the oldest in the international game - haven’t met in a major tournament for 25 years, when Paul Gascoigne’s iconic goal helped the Three Lions to a famous win at Euro 96.

England won their opening game against Croatia on Sunday while the Scots fell to defeat against the Czech Republic in Glasgow on Monday.

Both need a positive result as they look to qualify for the knockout rounds.