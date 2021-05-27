Villarreal players celebrated their history-making penalty shootout win over Manchester United in the Europa League final. Unai Emery's side celebrated wildly with the fans present in Gdansk, and cut pieces of the net as souvenirs. The game wasn't a classic and finished 1-1 after goals from Gerard Moreno and Edinson Cavanii. But the shootout which followed was epic, as Villarreal emerged victorious 11-10. United keeper David De Gea saw his penalty saved by Geronimo Rulli, to spark wild scenes from the Villarreal players.