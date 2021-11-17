A model of the Nutcracker has been made out of 7kg worth of chocolate as the renowned show arrives in Birmingham.

The 70cm tall solid chocolate figure took two days to create and is made out of the equivalent of 155 standard bars of Cadbury Dairy Milk chocolate.

Cadbury World chocolatiers Dawn Jenks and Donna Oluban hand-painted the Nutcracker’s face with liquid cocoa butter and used black coloured cocoa butter to produce his hat, hair, moustache, beard, shoes, belt and trousers.

