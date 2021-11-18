A new study shows that average consumption of coffee and tea may lower chances of dementia and stroke.

The study was conducted by Tianjin Medical University in Tianjin, China and used information gathered from 50- to 74-year-olds from the United Kingdom.

Researchers studied 360,000 participants over a span of 14 years and findings suggested that moderate consumption of coffee and tea separately or in combination were associated with lower risk of stroke and dementia.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here