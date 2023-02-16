The largest-ever dinosaur print discovered in Yorkshire is likely to have come from a resting or crouching creature 166 million years ago, a new study by the University of Manchester suggests.

Archaologist Marie Woods found the footprint from a meat-eating theropod in April 2021 in Burniston Bay, Scarborough.

It had been spotted five months earlier by fossil hunter Rob Taylor, but it was not fully exposed.

University of Manchester palaeontologist Dr Dean Lomax said: “It’s fun to think this dinosaur might well have been strolling along a muddy coastal plain one lazy Sunday afternoon in the Jurassic.”

