Spectacular sunrise captured in time-lapse at Hawaii national park

A spectacular sunrise was captured on camera at a national park on the island of Maui, Hawaii.

The National Park Service (NPS) released the breathtaking time-lapse video, showcasing the sunrise at the summit of Haleakala.

Rolling white clouds can be seen gracefully drifting over the dark silhouette of the mountain.

As the time-lapse progresses, the clouds in the sky transition from darkness to vivid hues, rapidly brightening and changing colours as the sun rises.

The mesmerizing display highlights the natural beauty in Haleakala National Park - one of nature’s most stunning vantage points.

The footage of the sunrise was filmed on 20 November.