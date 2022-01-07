Kate Middleton's 'commitment' praised on milestone 40th birthday

The Duchess of Cambridge has been praised for her “vision and commitment” in establishing a new institution to support the early years development of children ahead of her 40th birthday celebrations.

Kate’s work championing research into a child’s formative years is the cornerstone of her public life and has been highlighted by a senior figure from of one of the country’s leading mental health charities for children and young people.

Michael Samuel, chairman of trustees at the Anna Freud National Centre for Children and Families, said Kate had shown “passion and compassion” in her role.

