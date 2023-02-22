Pygmy hippo moves into new home at London Zoo

A pygmy hippo has moved into its new home at London Zoo as part of a conservation breeding programme.

Upon arrival, the adorable animal, called Amara, was enthusiastically welcomed by her new hippo-husband Thug.

The two-year-old female travelled 400 miles from Edinburgh Zoo to the capital on Thursday 9 February, after being matched up with Thug through a European breeding programme for the endangered species.

“Amara was really chilled when she arrived – she happily trotted straight out of her cosy travel crate and into her new home,” Pygmy hippo keeper Poppy Jewell said.

