Horrifying scene of woman's home flooded with poo after toilet explosion

This is the horrifying scene of a woman’s new home flooded with poo after months’ worth of sewage exploded from her toilet.

Mikayla Collins was forced to flee her home over health fears as rancid wastewater has covered the housing association property.

Footage shows human faeces and wet toilet rolls blanketing her home’s floor and overflowing the brim of the toilet.

The bathtub is filled with a murky brown liquid consisting of poo and other sewage.

