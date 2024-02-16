Prince Harry has admitted that “American citizenship is a thought that has crossed my mind” because he “loves every single day” of life in the US.

The Duke of Sussex spoke with Good Morning America in an interview released on Friday 16 February.

“I have considered it, yeah,” Harry said, when asked about US citizenship.

“American citizenship is a thought that has crossed my mind but is not a high priority right now.”

Harry and his wife, Meghan, live in Montecito, California with their two children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.