The Queen casually shrugs after Alan Titchmarsh calls her ‘heartbeat of the nation’

The Queen appeared to casually shrug after Alan Titchmarsh paid a glowing tribute during Sunday's Platinum Jubilee celebration, calling her the “heartbeat of the nation”.

On Sunday (15 May), ITV hosted the first celebrity-filled event to mark the monarch's 70-year reign, ahead of more celebrations later this summer.

“There’s been one constant heartbeat of this nation and that heart belongs to Her Majesty, the Queen,” Titchmarsh said, drawing applause from the crowd.

But as the camera focused on the Queen, she looked unimpressed, shrugging before the shot cut away.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.