Emotional moment student graduates just six weeks after having bladder removed

A university student has graduated just six weeks after having major surgery to remove her bladder.

Katie Bennett-Hogg has battled Classical Ehlers-Danlos Syndrom, a genetic condition, which left her needing a surgical feeding tube and central line directly to her heart. Sadly, Katie contracted a rare type of bacteria in her bladder which became resistant to antibiotics. The only way to manage the infections was to have her bladder removed.

Her operation in June was a success, and just six weeks post surgery, Katie graduated from the University of Sheffield with a diploma in speech and language therapy.