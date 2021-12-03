Vet removes pebble lodged in puppy’s throat

Amazing footage shows the moment a vet needed a steady hand to save a puppy from choking to death on a pebble.

Three-month-old German Shepherd Jetta wolfed down the smooth rock after playing in her owner’s garden.

After several failed attempts to remove the slippery rock, clinical director Simon Davies dashed to get help from an animal hospital in nearby Warwick.

Video shows Mr Davies using a videoscope to locate the pebble before carefully removing it from Jetta’s airway.

