Zendaya opens up on impact of being ‘breadwinner’ as child star

Zendaya has opened up about the impact being her family’s “breadwinner” as a child actor has had on her.

The Challengers star spoke to British Vogue, describing how she’s only just realising the effect of being thrust into the spotlight at such a young age.

“I’m almost going through my angsty teenager phase now, because I didn’t really have the time to do it before. I felt like I was thrust into a very adult position: I was becoming the breadwinner of my family very early,” the actor, 27, said of her “role reversal.”