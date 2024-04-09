Zendaya’s most iconic red carpet looks over the years

Zendaya has turned some iconic red carpet looks thanks to a 13-year-strong partnership with Law Roach.

The Dune actor, 27, first started working with the stylist in 2011 when he put together her outfit for Justin Bieber’s Never Say Never premiere.

Her red carpet fashion has often stood out from the rest - from her Met Gala Joan of Arc tribute to the incredible silver Mugler archive robot suit.

The star's latest outfits have been paying homage to her new film, Challengers, tapping into a new "tennis-core" trend; sales of tennis shoes have risen 35 per cent in 2024, according to StockX data.