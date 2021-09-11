Current US President Joe Biden arrived at Ground Zero in New York to pay his respects to all those who lost their lives in 9/11 and was joined by former Presidents Obama and Clinton on the day.

The presidents were accompanied by First Lady Jill Biden as well as former First Ladies in Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton.

Memorial ceremonies have been taking place around the country to mark the 20th anniversary of the terror attacks that resulted in the deaths of nearly 3,000 Americans on that day.