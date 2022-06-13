Amber Heard gives first interview since Depp trial verdict

Amber Heard has spoken out about the impact of social media following her defamation lawsuit with Johnny Depp.

The actor sued Ms Heard for $50m after she wrote an opinion piece in 2018 implying he abused her.

Mr Depp was awarded $10m and Ms Heard was awarded $2m.

"You couldn’t look me in the eye and tell me that you think on social media there’s been a fair representation," Ms Heard said.

The interview, which airs on NBC on Friday (17 June), is the actress' first since the trial's verdict.

