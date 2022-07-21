Doorbell camera captures UPS driver collapsing on customer’s porch

A doorbell camera captured the moment a UPS driver collapsed on a customer’s porch in the Arizona heat.

In the footage, a man can be seen struggling while approaching the door, before eventually succumbing and falling down.

Speaking with NBC News, Scottsdale resident Brian Enriquez said he was sharing the clip to highlight the dangers of being out in high temperatures.

UPS said the employee was “fine,” and that their drivers are “trained to work outdoors and for the effects of hot weather.”

