Australian man stops alleged car thief by using forklift

A quick-thinking Queensland man thwarted an alleged car thief by using his forklift.

Brendan Mills, from Logan, near Brisbane, said that he returned home to find a woman inside his car.

When the woman refused to leave the car, Mills said that he used his forklift to suspend the woman in the car in the air until police arrived.

“I am quite comfortable on my trusty forklift here, so what better way to handle it?” Mills told Sunrise.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.