Queen Elizabeth: Anti-monarchy protest in Australia on national day of mourning

Hundreds of protesters joined anti-monarchy demonstrations across Australia as the country observed its national day of mourning for Queen Elizabeth II.

After the government declared today (22 September) a nationwide public holiday, many took to the streets to rally against colonisation and its impact on indigenous people.

Footage shows chanting demonstrators marching through streets, chanting "Aboriginal land."

Polls released after the death of the Queen show that most Australians would still choose to keep the constitutional monarchy in place.

